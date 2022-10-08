Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $3.85

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

TRSSF opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

