Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $35.88

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weibo by 15.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $15.98 on Monday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

