Brokers Issue Forecasts for FMC Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. FMC has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $265,158,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

