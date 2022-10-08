Brokers Issue Forecasts for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Umpqua Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Umpqua Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Insider Activity at Umpqua
In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,387 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 343,391 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
