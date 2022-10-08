Brokers Issue Forecasts for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Umpqua Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,387 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 343,391 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

