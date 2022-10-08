Brokers Offer Predictions for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LIF opened at C$27.72 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.99.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
