Brokers Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

USB stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

