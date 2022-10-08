Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $30.41 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 924,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 479,899 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

