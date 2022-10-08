Bruce Ferguson Acquires 15,000 Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($43,861.77).
Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of £441.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.48. Hunting PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.18%.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
