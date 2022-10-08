Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.54.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.