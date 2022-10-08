BSCStation (BSCS) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

BSCStation (BSCS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BSCStation token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. BSCStation has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $98,789.00 worth of BSCStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCStation has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BSCStation

BSCStation was first traded on April 21st, 2021. BSCStation’s total supply is 400,758,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,393,177 tokens. BSCStation’s official Twitter account is @bscstation. The official message board for BSCStation is bscstation.substack.com. BSCStation’s official website is bscstation.finance.

BSCStation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSCStation (BSCS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BSCStation has a current supply of 400,758,843 with 154,968,120 in circulation. The last known price of BSCStation is 0.01279389 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $76,288.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bscstation.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCStation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

