BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BTC2X-FLI)

BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index (BTC2X-FLI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $28,502.00 worth of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index token can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00023030 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index

BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index was first traded on May 10th, 2021. BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 264,146 tokens. The official website for BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index is indexcoop.com. The Reddit community for BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index is https://reddit.com/r/indexcoop. BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official message board is indexcoop.com/blog. BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index (BTC2X-FLI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a current supply of 264,146 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index is 4.48188351 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,044.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indexcoop.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

