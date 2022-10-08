BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.28 on Friday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Insider Transactions at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter worth $5,655,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.