Buddy DAO (BDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,699.00

Buddy DAO (BDY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Buddy DAO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Buddy DAO has a market cap of $560,067.48 and approximately $16,699.00 worth of Buddy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Buddy DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Buddy DAO

Buddy DAO was first traded on April 1st, 2022. Buddy DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,500,000 tokens. The official website for Buddy DAO is www.buddydao.io. The Reddit community for Buddy DAO is https://reddit.com/r/BuddyDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Buddy DAO’s official Twitter account is @daobuddy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Buddy DAO is medium.com/@buddy.dao12.

Buying and Selling Buddy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Buddy DAO (BDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Buddy DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Buddy DAO is 0.00878137 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,990.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.buddydao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buddy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Buddy DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Buddy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

