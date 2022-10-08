BUILD (BUILD) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BUILD (BUILD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BUILD has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $18,524.00 worth of BUILD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUILD has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One BUILD token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BUILD

BUILD’s genesis date was July 18th, 2022. BUILD’s total supply is 12,657,436,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,541,243,707 tokens. The official message board for BUILD is twitter.com/radioshack. BUILD’s official website is app.radioshack.org. BUILD’s official Twitter account is @radioshack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUILD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILD (BUILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BUILD has a current supply of 12,657,436,079 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BUILD is 0.00027676 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $16,033.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.radioshack.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUILD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

