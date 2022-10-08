BUILD Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (BUILD)

BUILD (BUILD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One BUILD token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUILD has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $18,524.00 worth of BUILD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BUILD has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BUILD Profile

BUILD launched on July 18th, 2022. BUILD’s total supply is 12,657,436,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,541,243,707 tokens. The official message board for BUILD is twitter.com/radioshack. The official website for BUILD is app.radioshack.org. BUILD’s official Twitter account is @radioshack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

