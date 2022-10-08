Bullieverse ($BULL) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bullieverse ($BULL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bullieverse has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $135,964.00 worth of Bullieverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bullieverse token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bullieverse has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bullieverse launched on February 8th, 2022. Bullieverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,946,189 tokens. Bullieverse’s official website is bullieverse.com. Bullieverse’s official Twitter account is @bullieverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bullieverse is medium.com/bullieverse. The Reddit community for Bullieverse is https://reddit.com/r/bullieverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullieverse ($BULL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Bullieverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bullieverse is 0.0070854 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $154,989.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullieverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullieverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullieverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bullieverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

