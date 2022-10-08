Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bunicorn token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $48,432.08 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bunicorn Token Profile

Bunicorn was first traded on July 12th, 2021. Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,106,647 tokens. Bunicorn’s official message board is blog.buni.finance. The official website for Bunicorn is bunicorn.finance. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

