Burn Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (BURN)

Burn (BURN) traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Burn has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Burn has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $77,012.00 worth of Burn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burn token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Burn Token Profile

Burn’s genesis date was April 21st, 2022. Burn’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,234,625,699 tokens. The official website for Burn is burn.realshibadoge.com. Burn’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge.

Burn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn (BURN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burn has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Burn is 0.00001375 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,614.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.realshibadoge.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

