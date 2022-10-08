Burn Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BURN)

Burn (BURN) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Burn token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Burn has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $77,012.00 worth of Burn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burn has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Burn Token Profile

Burn’s launch date was April 21st, 2022. Burn’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,234,625,699 tokens. Burn’s official Twitter account is @realshibadoge. Burn’s official website is burn.realshibadoge.com.

Burn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn (BURN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Burn has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Burn is 0.00001375 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,614.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.realshibadoge.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.