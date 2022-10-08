BUSD Buffet Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $855,708.36 (BBFT)

BUSD Buffet (BBFT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BUSD Buffet has a total market cap of $855,708.36 and $8,851.00 worth of BUSD Buffet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUSD Buffet has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BUSD Buffet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BUSD Buffet Profile

BUSD Buffet’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. BUSD Buffet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,499,615,595,553 tokens. The Reddit community for BUSD Buffet is https://reddit.com/r/busdbuffet. BUSD Buffet’s official website is busdbuffet.com. BUSD Buffet’s official Twitter account is @busdbuffet.

BUSD Buffet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD Buffet (BBFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUSD Buffet has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BUSD Buffet is 0 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,891.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://busdbuffet.com/.”

