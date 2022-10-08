Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 218.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

