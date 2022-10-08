BYTZ (BYTZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million

BYTZ (BYTZ) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BYTZ coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BYTZ has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. BYTZ has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $12,967.00 worth of BYTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BYTZ Profile

BYTZ launched on April 22nd, 2018. BYTZ’s total supply is 13,843,636,317 coins and its circulating supply is 8,456,888,000 coins. BYTZ’s official Twitter account is @bytzcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. BYTZ’s official website is www.bytz.gg.

Buying and Selling BYTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BYTZ (BYTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. BYTZ has a current supply of 13,843,636,317 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BYTZ is 0.00059344 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,507.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.bytz.gg/.”

