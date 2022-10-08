CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.05.
CAE Stock Down 1.7 %
CAE stock opened at C$22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 77.55.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.