CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.05.

CAE Stock Down 1.7 %

CAE stock opened at C$22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 77.55.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3499999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

