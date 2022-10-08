Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE GOOS opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 74.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 122,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,433 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 358.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 87,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 37.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 131,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

