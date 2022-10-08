Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$163.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.18.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$150.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$158.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.24. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8900008 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total transaction of C$1,353,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,014.72.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.