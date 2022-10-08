Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

