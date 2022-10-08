CanaryX (CNYX) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

CanaryX (CNYX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. CanaryX has a market capitalization of $973,045.03 and $980,625.00 worth of CanaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanaryX token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CanaryX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.56 or 0.99999209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022294 BTC.

CanaryX Token Profile

CNYX is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2022. CanaryX’s total supply is 626,304,660 tokens. The official website for CanaryX is canaryx.xyz. CanaryX’s official Twitter account is @canaryxtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CanaryX (CNYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Songbird Network platform. CanaryX has a current supply of 626,304,660 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CanaryX is 0.00131531 USD and is down -25.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $868,826.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://canaryx.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

