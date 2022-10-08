Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%.

Clene Trading Down 3.9 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Clene has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

