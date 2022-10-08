Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

