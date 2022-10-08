Capital Management Corp VA Sells 835 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

