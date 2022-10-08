Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,284.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 197,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

