Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 117 ($1.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.57. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

