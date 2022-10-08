Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 117 ($1.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.
Capital Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.57. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.
Capital Company Profile
