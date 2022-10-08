CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,252 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.