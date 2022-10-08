CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

