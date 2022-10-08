CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,731 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $22,591,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average is $166.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

