CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

