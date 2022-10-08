CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,042 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 23,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

