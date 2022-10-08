CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

