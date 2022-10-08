CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.83 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.64.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

