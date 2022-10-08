CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 574,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,943,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 315,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after buying an additional 110,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.