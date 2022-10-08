CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $575,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.