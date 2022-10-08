CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.