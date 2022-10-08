CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,674,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,773,000 after acquiring an additional 283,331 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 64,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

