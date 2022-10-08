CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

CCI opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

