CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

