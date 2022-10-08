CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,498,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,196,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,374,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,103 shares of company stock worth $2,121,872. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.51 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.