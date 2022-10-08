CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

DG stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

