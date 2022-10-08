CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after acquiring an additional 320,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

VRTX stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.71 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

