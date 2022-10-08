CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

