CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 51 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

